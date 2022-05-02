Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) will report $110,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $130,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celsion.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 435.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 108,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the period.
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
