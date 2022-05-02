Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) to Announce $2.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.55. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.46 to $16.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $13.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CHK traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,508. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $97.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

