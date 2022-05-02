Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OESX shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

OESX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,274. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 178,768 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

