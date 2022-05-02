Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) to post $125.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.30 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $134.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $505.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.26 million to $507.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $531.24 million, with estimates ranging from $526.78 million to $535.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

SASR has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 270.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

SASR traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 116,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,850. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

