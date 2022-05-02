Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of BMRC opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $500.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

