Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XGN. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.10. Exagen has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative net margin of 55.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Exagen by 25.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Exagen by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exagen by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 467,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

