Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBLK. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Shares of SBLK opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $32.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 120.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.