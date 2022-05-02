ZB Token (ZB) Price Hits $0.15

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $69.07 million and approximately $241,267.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

