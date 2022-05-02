Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $367.13

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $367.13 and last traded at $368.57, with a volume of 23947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.66.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.07 and its 200-day moving average is $498.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after buying an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,661,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,342,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,806,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

