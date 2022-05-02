Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $367.13

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $367.13 and last traded at $368.57, with a volume of 23947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.66.
ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.14.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.07 and its 200-day moving average is $498.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.62.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after buying an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,661,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,342,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,806,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
