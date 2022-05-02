Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,148 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,311,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,141,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,155,830. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $184.51 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

