Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 82,205 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1,747.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,205 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $42,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.25. 22,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,917. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.43.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

