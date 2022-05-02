Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 1,290.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,103 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Everi worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Everi by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 596.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Everi by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 75,373 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

