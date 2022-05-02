Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $6.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.76. The stock had a trading volume of 374,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,935. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $220.49 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.46 and its 200 day moving average is $261.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

