Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,423,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,749. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

