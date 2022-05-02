Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.97. 21,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.37. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

