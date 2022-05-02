Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 494,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $71,910,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,867,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

