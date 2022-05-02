Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $14.41. 4,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.