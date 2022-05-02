Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,430 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $211,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,671. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.48. 24,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,121. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.