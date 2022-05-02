Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,252. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.78 and its 200-day moving average is $217.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.70.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

