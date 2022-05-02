Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 400.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $46,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.36.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $5.77 on Friday, hitting $439.40. The stock had a trading volume of 945,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,779. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.58.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.