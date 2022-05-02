Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,269 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,795. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

