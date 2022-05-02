Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Knowles worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Knowles by 27.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Knowles by 6.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Knowles by 178.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 215,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 138,250 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 33.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Knowles stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. 1,958,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,513. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $1,062,301.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,323 shares of company stock worth $1,924,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.