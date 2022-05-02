Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $16.20 Million Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Veritex worth $16,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VBTX stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 297,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $45.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

