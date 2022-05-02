Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $16.48 Million Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Omnicell worth $16,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.17. 921,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,863. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.17.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.