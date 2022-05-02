Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of LHC Group worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHCG traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.65. 11,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,354. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.60.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHCG. Barclays lifted their price target on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

