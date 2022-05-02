Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $7.18 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 16,090.5% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 37,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.32. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.99.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

