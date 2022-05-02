Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after buying an additional 320,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,053,000 after buying an additional 383,170 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.20. 75,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,737,978. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $372.13 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.22 and a 200-day moving average of $415.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

