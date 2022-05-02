Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.69. 234,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.57. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $109.87. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.