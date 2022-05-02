Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $2.77 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 72,158 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $25.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $537.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $592.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,441 shares of company stock worth $17,985,675 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

