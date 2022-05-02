Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,090 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 379.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 569,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Philip Morris International by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.70. 11,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,541,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $154.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

