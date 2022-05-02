Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 58,462 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,572,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

