Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,673,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,895,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,145,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $5.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $552.92. 2,168,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.