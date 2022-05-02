Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 811.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIMC traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $39.00. 565,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.30.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.41.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

