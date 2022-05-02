Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,584 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.28. 1,425,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.08 and its 200-day moving average is $250.26. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.19 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

