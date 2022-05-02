Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,561 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $185,264,000 after purchasing an additional 241,540 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

UNP traded down $4.96 on Friday, hitting $234.29. 4,407,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,335. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.90. The stock has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

