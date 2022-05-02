Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,650 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

BBY traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,367. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.35.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

