Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 181,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $13.36. 11,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,149. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

About Armada Hoffler Properties (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.