Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 16,961 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Conn’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 747,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 406,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 104,993 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,134. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CONN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

