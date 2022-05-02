Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 20,054 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,054 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rambus worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Rambus by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rambus by 106.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 725,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 8,313 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $210,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,417.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,886 shares of company stock worth $4,117,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

