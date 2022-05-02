Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Visa by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 25,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 29,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,821,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $394,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $7.53 on Friday, reaching $213.13. 7,964,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,199,572. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.71. The company has a market cap of $407.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

