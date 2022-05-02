Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 25,696 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,696 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 393.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 201,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 79.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

DX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.27. 8,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $20.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 66.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DX. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

