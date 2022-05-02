Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,809 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,305 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HP by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.63. 9,968,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,636,126. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

