Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $234,743,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after acquiring an additional 949,615 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,769,000 after acquiring an additional 824,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.09. 18,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,445. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.