Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,636 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,963. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.74.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.99. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

