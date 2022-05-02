Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,831 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,219. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $165.59 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.34 and a 200 day moving average of $199.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.