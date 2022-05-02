Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,861 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James cut their target price on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SHYF traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 617,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,944. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $891.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.58.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 5.35%. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

