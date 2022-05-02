Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

Shares of BLK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $624.48. 5,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,230. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $623.22 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $717.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $826.09. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.