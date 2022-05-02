Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 6,712 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

GEF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.14. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.