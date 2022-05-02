Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 6,757 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 39,563 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 148,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 60,539 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.98. 1,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.