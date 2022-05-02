Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 6,946 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $84,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.79. 4,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

